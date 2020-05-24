Woody Allen addresses daughter Dylan’s sexual abuse allegation in new interview: ‘I ignore it’

Woody Allen calls daughter Dylan Farrow’s complaint that he sexually abused her as a youngster “a false allegation but a great tabloid drama” in a new interview with the Mail on Sunday paper.

Renewed passion in Farrow’s enduring cases has actually triggered public objection, with Allen’s current narrative being terminated by its initial author after staff members created an objection. And several stars that have actually teamed up with the filmmaker has actually given that distanced themselves– an action Allen recommends is “tactical” as opposed to ethical.

"Timothée told my sister [the film producer Letty Aronson] it was necessary for him to state what he did at the time because he was chosen for an Academy Award and also he required to avoid any kind of organization," Allen tells the paper of star Timothée Chalamet, that donated his salary from A Rainy Day in New York to Time's Up. "It was a tactical thing."

Despite the reaction, and alsoAmazon Studio’s choice to draw the movie from circulation, ARainyDayinNewYork has actually appreciated some international ticket office success.ButAllen claims he’s not daunted by that, or the conflict bordering him.

“I don’t feel vindicated because that is to imply I was concerned and — I don’t wish to seem callous — but I am not,” he claims.“Of course I am aware I am the subject of gossip and scandal, but I cannot let it bother me. I live my life. I work. I play jazz. I watch sports. I see my friends. I don’t look up and I don’t read anything.”

Allen claims his connection with other half Soon-Yi Previn (pictured in 2015) "didn't make sense" when it started.

He includes that he selects to prevent the headings and also concentrate on his relied on internal circle.

"Even if Dylan [whose mother is Allen's ex, Mia Farrow] was to find out and also state she made the entire point up and also was sorry, some individuals would certainly still think the tale," he clarifies. "So I ignore it. I work. I carry on. I surround myself with people I've known for a long time, people who know the truth."

The 84- year-old likewiseaddresses his marital relationship toMiaFarrow’s taken ondaughterSoon-YiPrevinin the meeting.The pair have actually been wed given that1997, concerning 5 years after their event ended up being a public detraction.They currently have 2 followed children of their very own, bothin their very early20 s. (“Nobody just lets you adopt kids,”Allen notes, even more shooting downDylan’s claims.)

“I admit, it didn’t make sense when our relationship started,” he claims of his22 – year marital relationship.”On the surface area we appeared like an unreasonable suit. I was much older and also she was a taken on youngster.

“It looked to the outside world that it was an exploitative situation — that I would exploit her as an older predatory male, and she would exploit me for whatever I had. That was never the case.”

Despite being unhappy with his body of job and also uneasy with the present coronavirus lockdowns(“everything is shut and there is an atmosphere of fear on the streets,” he whines),Allen claims he’s located joy– kind of.

“I am happy in my marriage. I am happy with my family but you can never be happy on this planet. We are dumped into a bad situation. Human existence is precarious, terrifying and pointless.”

