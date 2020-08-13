Woodstock High School closes until Aug 31 over COVID-19 outbreak

The school made the statement Wednesday.

WOODSTOCK, Ga.– Woodstock High School will close through the majority of the rest of August, the Cherokee County School District announced onWednesday It follows more than a lots verified COVID-19 cases required the quarantine of almost 300 trainees and personnel.

The school district stated the closing would work at the end of classes Wednesday, with a resuming date targeted forAug 31.

It ends up being the 2nd high school in the district to close untilAug 31, following the comparable short-term closing of Etowah High School.

The district stated in a release that since Wednesday early morning, the variety of favorable cases at the school had actually increased to 14, with another 15 tests pending.

Those 14 tests have actually required the quarantine of 289 trainees and personnel.