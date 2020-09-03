Woodlore Shoe Trees for Men 2-Pack Men’s Combination Aromatic Red Cedar Shoe Trees (for Two Pairs of Shoes) Made in The USA



Price: $38.00

(as of Sep 03,2020 15:23:00 UTC – Details)



Woodlore, a brand of Allen Edmonds, is well known for providing the highest level of shoe care with its premium selection Cedar Shoe Trees, which are expertly crafted using 100% natural aromatic cedar wood to protect the leather, fabric, stitching, and soles from wear and tear caused by moisture damage. Our shoe trees absorb moisture and sweat to prevent natural odors from developing, providing your shoes with a clean, refreshing scent. They will preserve the shoes’ original shape, form, and length and prevent cracks and creases. Its adjustable design fits all shoe brands and sizes. Woodlore Shoe Trees are USA made from sustainably grown red cedar trees, which are rich with red heartwood. Known for its moisture absorption properties and natural fragrance oils, this is what keeps your shoes looking and smelling great. Each shoe tree is guaranteed to contain a minimum of 80% red heartwood. Combined with a silken finish, and the heaviest gauge brass-plated hardware for extra durability, you get the best craftsmanship you’ll find in a shoe tree, while efficiently prolonging the lifespan of your finest shoes.

ODOR ELIMINATOR: Made of 100% aromatic cedar, these wooden shoe tree inserts naturally absorb moisture, sweat, and odor, keeping your shoes smelling fresh and new.

BULK BUY: Our bulk pack contains two pairs of shoe trees offering you value and quality. Its premium construction and design help maintain the shape and length of your shoes, while also preventing cracks, wrinkles, and creases in the leather.

MADE IN THE USA: Woodlore doesn’t just sell shoe trees, but we also make them! We’ve proudly been making high-quality aromatic cedar shoe trees in our Port Washington, Wisconsin facility since 1987.

RED HARDWOOD DIFFERENCE: Each shoe tree originates from sustainably grown red cedar trees, cut from the Arkansas and Missouri Ozarks. Rich with red heartwood, which is known for its superior moisture absorption and fragrance oils, this is what helps keep your shoes dry, deodorized and looking great for years to come.