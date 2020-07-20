WonVon Electric Bicycle Speed Controller,36V 48V 350W Ebike Brushless Speed Motor Controller with LCD Panel for Electric Bike Bicycle Scooter

Price: $62.99
Specification:
Material: Aluminum + Plastic
Rated Working Voltage: 36V/48V
Rated Power: 350W
Max Current: 13A
Low Voltage Protection: 31V/42V
Angle: 60°/120°
Controller Size: Approx. 9 * 5.3 * 3cm / 3.5 * 2.1 * 1.2in
LCD Panel Size: 9 * 5 * 2cm / 3.5 * 2.0 * 0.8in
Cable Length: Approx. 2m / 6.6ft vWeight: Approx. 345g
Packing List:
1 x Brushless Controller
1 x LCD Panel
The controller shell is made of aluminium with groove design, which can protect the inner circuit due to good heat dissipation feature to avoid thermal overloading.(Controller is 48v and 36v. Display is 36v)
The wires and interfaces are durable, and ensure low malfunction of long time use.
Equipped with LCD panel, and it supports multiple setting functions, such as riding speed display, battery status, 5-gear power assist adjustment and more.
It allows steady and sensitive speed control of braking and direction changes.The wires and interfaces have good contact, and ensure low malfunction for long time use.
Perfect accessory for electric bike, scooter,etc. Bringing you a more comfortable riding experience.