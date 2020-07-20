WonVon Electric Bicycle Speed Controller,36V 48V 350W Ebike Brushless Speed Motor Controller with LCD Panel for Electric Bike Bicycle Scooter



Specification:

Material: Aluminum + Plastic

Rated Working Voltage: 36V/48V

Rated Power: 350W

Max Current: 13A

Low Voltage Protection: 31V/42V

Angle: 60°/120°

Controller Size: Approx. 9 * 5.3 * 3cm / 3.5 * 2.1 * 1.2in

LCD Panel Size: 9 * 5 * 2cm / 3.5 * 2.0 * 0.8in

Cable Length: Approx. 2m / 6.6ft vWeight: Approx. 345g

Packing List:

1 x Brushless Controller

1 x LCD Panel

The controller shell is made of aluminium with groove design, which can protect the inner circuit due to good heat dissipation feature to avoid thermal overloading.(Controller is 48v and 36v. Display is 36v)

The wires and interfaces are durable, and ensure low malfunction of long time use.

Equipped with LCD panel, and it supports multiple setting functions, such as riding speed display, battery status, 5-gear power assist adjustment and more.

It allows steady and sensitive speed control of braking and direction changes.The wires and interfaces have good contact, and ensure low malfunction for long time use.

Perfect accessory for electric bike, scooter,etc. Bringing you a more comfortable riding experience.