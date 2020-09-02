Won’t Stop Doing Business with Chinese Firms Blacklisted by US

The Philippines is not a “vassal state of any foreign power” and will not cut business ties with Chinese firms that Washington has actually blacklisted for their functions in Beijing’s militarization of the South China Sea, a representative for President Rodrigo Duterte stated Tuesday.

The Philippine federal government will work with these Chinese business due to the fact that it remains in the “national interest” to finish flagship facilities tasks in the nation including these firms, governmental representative Harry Roque stated throughout a virtual press rundown. Both the Philippines and China are amongst nations with competing territorial claims in the South China Sea.

“I will be categorical. [The] Sangley project will continue [and] all other projects involving Chinese companies that are banned in the U.S. can continue in the Philippines,” Roque stated. “We are not a vassal state of any foreign power and we will pursue our national interest.”

The building of a global airport in Sangley, a task valued at U.S. $10 billion, includes the Beijing- managed China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), among 24 Chinese firms and people that were put on a list of sanctions by the United States onAug 26, for what Washington stated was their function in building synthetic islands in the …