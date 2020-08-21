‘Wonder Woman 1984’ director Patty Jenkins says Donald Trump inspired villain character

“I mean honestly, the funny thing is he is, but I’m not trying to make … We even have the president in this movie, and I’ve gone out of my way not to make it look like Ronald Reagan,” she added.

But Jenkins isn’t using Lord to make a political statement in the “WW” comic book movie sequel. “I don’t want to get political, it’s not about being political,” she explained.

“I don’t have an agenda to have a political message to send to the world,” Jenkins added. “Everybody needs to look at themselves right now, and our politics, our belief system of excess.”

The producer/writer was also inspired by other real-life people and fictional villainous characters when creating Lord.

“Trump’s definitely one of the people we looked at, but it’s any of those kind of mavericks of business success that was big in the ’80s. Who went on to be major players in our world in potentially questionable other ways,” she said.

“Wonder Woman 1984” was originally supposed to be released in theaters back in June but had its date pushed back amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the film is slated for an October premiere.

