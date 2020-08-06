‘Wonder Woman 1984’ debuts new teaser

The newest clip reveals starlet Kristen Wiig as she changes from archaeologist Barbara Ann Minerva into the bad guy, Cheetah.

“I don’t want to be like anyone. I want to be an apex predator,” she’s seen stating in the clip.

The movie is the follow up to the 2017 “Wonder Woman” film which starred GalGadot Wonder Woman will take on versus Wiig’s character, in addition to Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) in this next chapter.

This movie is directed by Patty Jenkins and likewise stars Chris Pine, Robin Wright and ConnieNielsen

.