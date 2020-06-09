Women’s World Cup 2023: Brazil withdraws bid to host and pledges support for Colombia | Football News





Brazil had hoped to develop into the primary South American nation to host the Women’s World Cup

Brazil has withdrawn its candidacy to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup, citing monetary fears within the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) says the federal government didn’t take into account it sensible to supply monetary ensures requested for by FIFA.

Brazil has hosted a string of worldwide sporting competitions in recent times together with the World Cup in 2014, the Olympic Games in 2016 and the Copa America in 2019 – and the CBF additionally felt they have been outsiders to host one more main occasion.

Brazil at the moment are supporting Colombia, whose home league was solely based in 2017

Brazil will as a substitute be part of the opposite South American nations and support Colombia’s bid to stage the event.

Brazil’s withdrawal means Colombia, Japan and a joint bid from Australia and New Zealand are the remaining contenders to host the 32-team event.

The profitable bid might be determined by FIFA on June 25.

Colombia, who’ve certified for two Women’s World Cups in 2011 and 2015, are bidding to develop into the primary South American nation to host the competitors.