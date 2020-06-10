Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia & New Zealand bid scores highest in FIFA evaluation | Football News





Players and officers from Australia and New Zealand’s bid at its launch final 12 months

Australia and New Zealand’s joint bid to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup has scored highest in FIFA’s evaluation of three host candidates forward of a web based vote on June 25.

FIFA stated Australia and New Zealand’s bid scored 4.1 factors from a most 5 in evaluating its mission plan for the primary 32-team girls’s event.

Japan scored 3.9 and Colombia trailed with 2.8, although they nonetheless qualify for consideration by FIFA’s council. Each of the 37-member panel’s votes will likely be made public.

FIFA rated the Australia-New Zealand bid essentially the most commercially beneficial.

It additionally provided a uncommon instance of unity and co-operation throughout continental our bodies. Australia is an Asian Football Confederation member and New Zealand is from the Oceania group. The complexity of cross-border working was additionally famous.

Japan’s expertise internet hosting huge occasions was praised, although it prefers to host in the cooler climate of June-July as a substitute of FIFA’s most popular July-August dates.

Colombia met FIFA’s minimal necessities however the plan is alleged to want vital quantity of funding and help with simply three years to arrange.

Brazil withdrew its bid to host the event on Tuesday, citing monetary fears in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.