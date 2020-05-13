Women’s World Cup 2021: Qualifier postponed  – Armenian News

The certifying competition for following year’s Women’s World Cup has actually been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, BBC Sport records.

The occasion – including 10 groups, consisting of Ireland – was because of happen in Sri Lanka from 3-19 July.

Pakistan, West Indies, Sri Lanka as well as Bangladesh are likewise included.

Three groups will certainly certify to sign up with England, Australia, South Africa, India as well as hosts New Zealand in the World Cup, set up for February as well as March 2021.

The various other groups in the Qualifier, that made it via local certification competitions, are Zimbabwe, Thailand, Papua New Guinea, the Netherlands as well as the United States.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has actually likewise delayed the beginning of the certification procedure for the guys’s Under-19 World Cup in 2022, with local certifying readied to start in Denmark in July.