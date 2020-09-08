Women’s Walking Shoes Sock Sneakers – Mesh Slip On Air Cushion Lady Girls Modern Jazz Dance Easy Shoes Platform Loafers



Product Description

Slow Man team is dedicated to providing customers with quality, stylish shoes that are comfortable and breathable. Suitable for standing for a long time.

Air Cushion Platform Design



Heel:Heel high about 1.96inch,anti-skid MD-outsole

Sole:These shoes use air cushion technology to make the shoes more light and elastic, relieve impact and protect the feet from injury.Slip resistant.

Platform: Approx 0.78 inch

Lining Material: Mesh fabric(Winter Style Wrap-over Faux Fur,Recommended to choose a larger size)

Breathable Mesh Upper – Breathing Shoes



Upper:Textiles Mesh degisn,breathable and flexible.

Toe:Wide round toe Makes more comfortable, Suitable for standing for a long time.

Water Resistance: Non-Waterproof

Care and Clean: Don’t wash by machine.

Easy Shoes Slip-on



Closure:Slip-on

Insole Material: Mesh fabric

Footbed:Mesh+EVA footbed,Vents for air circulation,provide an arch support.

Occasion: Walking, plantar fasciitis,nursing,work,shopping, gym, jogging, travel,standing for a long time,jazzetc,hiphop,jazz,tap dance,street jazz,folk,driving.

Wide Width Shoes for Women



Length 8.74” = 5-5.5 US / Length 8.98” = 6-6.5 US / Length 9.25” = 7 US

Length 9.39” = 7.5 US / Length 9.53” = 8 US / Length 9.76” = 8.5 US

Length 9.9” = 9 US / Length 10.04” = 9.5 US / Length 10.31” = 10 US

Length 10.45” = 10.5 US / Length 10.55” = 11 US

Dear customer, if you received the wrong size, please consult us to determine the size you need.

Anti-Skid Fashion Sneakers Nursing Shoes



Closure

Slip-on

Lace-up

Slip-on/Lace-up

Lace-up

Slip-on

Lace-up

Upper Material

Mesh Fabric

Mesh Fabric

Textiles

Mesh Fabric

Mesh Fabric

Mesh Fabric

Occasion

Walking/Casual

Zumba/Dance

Walking/Running

Zumba/Dance

Men’s Walking/Casual

Walking/Dance

Imported

MD + Air Cushion sole

This shoe’s sizing is equivalent to street shoe size.Width between medium and wide.

Boxed toe for toe stands,super lightweight and flexible just like socks,breathable and smooth fabric provide great freedom and comfortable feeling. Let you enjoy your travel on holidays.

MD out-sole with air cushion.High-quality rubber materail is non-slip and wear-resistant.Platform measures approximately 1.96”

Perforated arch for ventilation and breathability.Classic air cushion design makes these shoes are perfect work shoes for those who needs to stand or walk for long time.

These shoes are suitable for any daily used,such as:long time standing work,walking,casual,floor shoes,plantar fasciitis,nursing,fishing,gardening,dress,shopping,travel,driving,jazz,tap dance,street jazz,ballet,folk dance,zumba,athletic,workout.