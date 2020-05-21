Women’s Super League season to be completed in full, says Lianne Sanderson | Football News



















1:07



Lianne Sanderson believes the Women’s Super League season ought to be completed in full

Lianne Sanderson believes the Women’s Super League season ought to be completed in full

Former England worldwide Lianne Sanderson believes the Women’s Super League season ought to be completed in full, as talks proceed over how to end the marketing campaign.

No WSL video games have been performed since February due to the coronavirus pandemic and the FA wrote to golf equipment this week to search an settlement on how the top the season.

Three choices have emerged from latest talks with golf equipment; a weighted points-per-game system which incorporates promotion and relegation, the identical system however with out relegation and a 3rd choice to void the season fully.

Sanderson believes not one of the three choices are honest on all golf equipment and would favor for the season to be completed in its entirety.

“I think that they’ve just got to play the games whenever they feel it is safe to do so,” mentioned the previous Arsenal and Chelsea ahead.

“That’s what I really feel in regards to the males’s recreation and the ladies’s recreation. We cannot hold ready and ready for the subsequent two years however hopefully it will not take that lengthy.

Chelsea will leapfrog Manchester City if the WSL is determined on a points-per-game foundation

“Personally, I would rather wait and play it out as it is.”

Chelsea would leapfrog Manchester City and be topped WSL champions if points-per-game is used to determine the league, with Emma Hayes’ facet presently second by one level however with a recreation in hand.

“I would be absolutely fuming if that happened to be honest,” added Sanderson, when requested how she would react to that situation if she performed for City.

“But knowing Emma Hayes and the Chelsea girls, what are they supposed to do? It’s not their fault if they get handed the league.

Talks are ongoing between the FA and golf equipment over how to finish the season

“They may even go on to win the league in the event that they play the video games out nevertheless it’s probably not anybody’s fault in the event that they get handed it.

“I feel like the girls wouldn’t even want it. If I won the league in this way I’d get my medal and still be proud of it, because you’ve worked hard for it, but it would feel a little bit like… did we really win the league?”

Sanderson believes the WSL will get well from the coronavirus pandemic and says ladies’s soccer is now in a stronger place to overcome adversity than in earlier years.

1:38 Sky Sports News’ Anton Toloui explains the problems going through the WSL as golf equipment focus on how to end the present season Sky Sports News’ Anton Toloui explains the problems going through the WSL as golf equipment focus on how to end the present season

“There’s so much joy surrounding the women’s game, a lot of fans are coming to the games now so I think it’s definitely not going to make a huge difference,” she mentioned.

“If the fans were there before they’re certainly going to come back. Nobody can wait for the games to come back. Men’s football, women’s football – all football.

“As we noticed with the Bundesliga final weekend, all people tuned in as a result of we simply love the gorgeous recreation.

“It is important we all stick together and get behind the women’s game and everybody can continue to support, whenever that time comes.”