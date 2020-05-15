Women’s Super League season set to end early because of coronavirus

The Women’s Super League gets on the edge of curtailment after a board conference on Friday, The Independent can expose.

There will certainly be a champ, nonetheless, due to the FA’s mandate that such organizations have to be selected “sporting merit”.

The WSL held a board conference throughout Friday mid-day, when an extensive conversation led to the verdict that curtailment is the very best alternative.





Download the brand-new Independent Premium application Sharing the complete tale, not simply the headings

As with some of the reduced organizations in the guys’s video game, one of the key problems is the expense of obtaining video games back up as well as running, specifically concerning screening. Only the huge clubs would certainly be able to manage it. Testing might or else set you back ₤140,000 to total the season, which is more than the yearly spending plan of most groups.

The choice has actually not yet been validated, yet resources have actually informed The Independent it is an “inevitability”.

Manchester City are presently leading on 40 factors after 16 video games, although in the middle of one of the tightest title races in football. Chelsea are one factor back with simply 15 video games played, as well as Arsenal on 36 likewise after 15 video games.

A technique for choosing the season has actually not yet been concurred, although it is most likely to coincide as that made use of by League Two.

When spoken to by The Independent, an FA agent claimed: “The FA remain in routine examination with clubs as well as essential stakeholders from the Barclays FA Women’s Super League as well as the FA Women’s Championship as to just how ideal to recognize one of the most ideal as well as proper method to return to football.

“Our primary concern will always be for the welfare of the players and clubs; and working collaboratively to support them during these unprecedented times.”