Women’s Super League season ended with immediate effect | Football News







The Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship seasons have been ended with immediate effect, the FA has confirmed.

All soccer in England has been suspended since March as a result of coronavirus pandemic, however league organisers have now determined to curtail the WSL season as they flip their attentions to getting ready for subsequent season.

Clubs have been consulted about how finest to resolve the season and people suggestions might be despatched to the FA Board, who will “determine the most appropriate sporting outcome for the 2019/20 season”.

An FA assertion learn: “The FA Women’s Super League & Women’s Championship Board has right this moment confirmed the choice to finish the 2019/20 season for the Barclays FA Women’s Super League and the FA Women’s Championship, with immediate effect.

Manchester City had been high of the Women’s Super League desk earlier than the season was halted in March

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the FA Women’s Super League & Women’s Championship Board has been in common session with golf equipment and key stakeholders from throughout each leagues to establish probably the most appropriate and applicable technique to conclude the 2019/20 season, and to present golf equipment and gamers the readability and assist they want at the moment.

“Following overwhelming suggestions from the golf equipment, the choice to convey an finish to the 2019/20 season was made in the most effective curiosity of the ladies’s recreation. This will even allow golf equipment, the FA Women’s Super League & Women’s Championship Board and The FA to plan, put together and give attention to subsequent season when soccer returns for the 2020/21 marketing campaign.

“Supporting the welfare of the clubs and players will continue to be our primary concern throughout this process, which also involved a robust and thorough examination of the logistical, operational and financial challenges that the game currently faces.

“Following full and thorough session with the golf equipment, the FA Women’s Super League & Women’s Championship Board has mentioned varied suggestions which might be despatched to The FA Board to find out probably the most applicable sporting consequence for the 2019/20 season. This will embrace figuring out the entries for the 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League, which might be primarily based on sporting advantage from the 2019/20 Barclays FA Women’s Super League season.

“We are not in a position to comment further until the FA Board has had sufficient time to consider all of the recommendations and options.”