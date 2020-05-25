Women’s Super League season cancelled by Football Association

The Women’s Super League season has been ended with rapid impact, it has been confirmed.

The 2019/20 marketing campaign has been suspended indefinitely since March within the wake of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Discussions have been held between golf equipment over one of the best subsequent step for the competitors with curtailment now agreed upon as being essentially the most acceptable possibility.

It now stays to be seen how the ultimate standings shall be determined with a weighted points-per-game mannequin potential.

At the time of the stoppage, Manchester City have been high of the desk on 40 factors after 16 video games, with Chelsea a degree again and a sport in hand and Arsenal on 36 factors additionally after 15 video games.

More follows…