The Women’s Super League season will be cancelled but there’s nonetheless no resolution on how the league will likely be resolved, Telegraph Sport understands.

The season has not but been cancelled formally but the Football Association is making ready to challenge WSL and Championship golf equipment with letters requiring a proper response. As all golf equipment are understood to be towards persevering with the season, a cancellation is sort of particular.

The Football Association mentioned in a press release on Monday that it envisaged “significant challenges in completing the season”, with no WSL games having taken place since February due to coronavirus. They added that they were continuing to consult with clubs in the WSL and Championship over the “possibility of terminating” the season, within the occasion of which they might “seek views on the most appropriate sporting outcome for the season”.

In this case, ‘sporting outcome’ can embrace promotion to and relegation from the WSL or simply promotion, Telegraph Sport understands. There is to be no relegation from the Championship given the FA had already voided the Women’s National League in April.

As it stands, Manchester City are high of the WSL but have performed a sport greater than second-placed Chelsea, a degree behind on 39, and third-placed Arsenal, on 36. Chelsea have a greater factors per sport ratio than City.

Telegraph Sport reported on Friday that the league was extremely more likely to be cancelled, and regularly there had been a rising acceptance amongst golf equipment that the season was extra more likely to be cancelled than go forward. Championship golf equipment Lewes had estimated the price of finishing the remaining 82 WSL and Championship video games as round £three million – a drop within the ocean for the boys’s Premier League but an enormous sum for girls’s soccer. The price of coronavirus testing kits and participant wages for an additional two months have been felt to be main issues, as they have been throughout Friday’s vote by League Two golf equipment to finish the season.