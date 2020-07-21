Women’s Super League: No positives cases in latest coronavirus testing | Football News





There were no positive tests from 1,194 carried out in the latest round of testing

The Football Association has announced the latest round of coronavirus testing for the Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship has produced no positive results.

A total of 1,194 tests were carried out at clubs between Sunday, July 12 and Sunday, July 19.

That follows one positive result being returned from 802 tests conducted over the previous eight days.

The FA has targeted the week-end of September 5-6 since the date for the start of the 2020-21 WSL season.

In April, the 2019/20 season was cancelled as a result of Covid-19. Chelsea were crowned champions, overtaking Manchester City on a points-per-game record, with Liverpool relegated.