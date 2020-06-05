Women’s Super League: Chelsea crowned champions as Liverpool relegated on points-per-game

Chelsea have been crowned champions and Liverpool have been relegated on a primary points-per-game system following the tip of the Women’s Super League season.

The Football Association has additionally introduced that WSL runners-up Manchester City will qualify for the Champions League whereas Aston Villa can be promoted from the Women’s Championship.

Both the WSL and Championship – the highest two tiers of English girls’s soccer – ended with instant impact final week because of the coronavirus pandemic regardless of having performed lower than three-quarters of the marketing campaign.





The FA stated that curtailment of the season was “in the best interest of the women’s game” and had been agreed upon following “overwhelming feedback from the clubs”.

Unbeaten Chelsea had been in second place upon the WSL’s postponement on the outset of the pandemic in March. Emma Hayes’ facet had been one level adrift of City, although the leaders had performed one recreation extra.

Chelsea due to this fact win their third WSL title with a 2.60 points-per-game common, in comparison with City’s 2.50. Liverpool already occupied the WSL’s single relegation place after profitable simply one among their 14 video games this season.

