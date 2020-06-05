Women’s Super League: Chelsea champions and Liverpool relegated as clubs agree outcome | Football News





Chelsea Women leapfrog Manchester City on the prime with a better points-per-game report

Chelsea have been topped champions of the Women’s Super League, overtaking Manchester City on a points-per-game report, with Liverpool relegated as clubs agree on a conclusion to the 2019-20 season.

The WSL and Women’s Championship seasons had been ended with rapid impact final month and all clubs got three choices to resolve the ultimate standings.

At the purpose of the league’s suspension in March, Manchester City had been prime of the WSL on 40 factors from 16 video games whereas Chelsea had been a degree behind having performed one fewer recreation.

Clubs have chosen choice one, which sees the tables selected a fundamental points-per-game system and additionally means Aston Villa are promoted as champions of the Women’s Championship.

Two-time WSL champions Liverpool have been relegated to the Women’s Championship

Option two would even have used a points-per-game system, however with no relegation and an expanded 13-team WSL subsequent season, with Villa promoted.

The third and remaining choice was for the WSL and Women’s Championship seasons to be voided, which is the choice the FA had already taken with the third tier and beneath of ladies’s soccer.

The WSL desk as it regarded on the level of suspension in March

With no promotion or relegation between steps three and seven on the ladies’s soccer pyramid there will probably be no relegation from the Championship.

Chelsea have now accomplished a home double, having lifted the League Cup in February, beating Arsenal 2-1 within the remaining.

Chelsea and Manchester City have additionally been confirmed as the 2 English groups chosen for subsequent season’s Champions League.

Last 12 months’s WSL champions Arsenal miss out on a European place after ending third within the league this season.

The FA will now work with clubs and their stakeholders to plan for subsequent season and are aiming to announce the goal begin dates for the 2020-21 marketing campaign quickly.

The decision of the 2019-20 Women’s FA Cup, which is on the quarter-final stage, continues to be underneath assessment and the FA Board will meet to debate the matter later this month.

In a press release, Kelly Simmons, the FA’s director of the ladies’s skilled recreation, stated: “Firstly, I would like to thank the clubs for their ongoing collaboration and support throughout this period. They have played a crucial role in helping to shape the decision-making process, with the welfare of the players and clubs first and foremost.

“I might additionally wish to congratulate the gamers, coaches and employees of Chelsea and Aston Villa. Although the 2019/20 season has been prematurely curtailed, it has been a hard-fought marketing campaign and their success is properly deserved, with the outcome based mostly on sporting benefit.

“Women’s football has made huge strides in recent years, and The FA has been at the forefront of investment and support to help grow women’s football at every level of the game. Our commitment to the women’s game is unwavering and we will continue to work closely with the clubs to ensure we come back even stronger for the 2020/21 campaign.”