Women’s Super League awards: Chelsea duo Emma Hayes and Beth England honoured | Football News





Emma Hayes well guided Chelsea into a league and cup dual last period

Women’s Super League champions Chelsea have accomplished a twice in the end-of-season awards following manager Emma Hayes and striker Beth England had been honoured.

Hayes has been crowned WSL Manager in the Season getting guided the particular Blues for the title.

The strategy was cut down by the coronavirus pandemic and Chelsea relocated ahead of Manchester City on the points-per-game foundation.

The champions experienced the group season unbeaten and furthermore won the particular Continental League Cup together with victory above Arsenal.

“I just want to say a big thank you to all of my staff and their contributions this season,” stated Hayes throughout a virtual honours ceremony managed by Kelly Smith and Ian Wright.

“This trophy is about the whole group so a big thank you to the players for stepping up another level and thanks once again to our fans for being the best in the world.”

Beth England devoted her Player of the Year award with her team-mates

England acquired the Player of the Season award following scoring 14 goals and claiming several assists forward the title.

The 26-year-old England global saw away strong opposition from the loves regarding Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema, Lauren Hemp of Manchester City and Chelsea team-mate Guro Reiten.

“It is greatly appreciated and means a lot to me,” stated England.

“I want to dedicate the particular award to a team-mates, without it I would not have been in a position to have the period I have experienced.

Vivianne Miedema won the particular Golden Boot award for your second yr in a line

“So a big thank you to them, this is for all the team, all the staff and all the fans who went through everything with us this year.”

Miedema earned the Golden Boot for your second period in a line as the lady finished along with 16 objectives for Joe Montemurro’s Gunners.

The Golden Glove, awarded towards the goalkeeper most abundant in clean linens, was used by Manchester City’s Ellie Roebuck, who handled 10 thoroughly clean sheets.