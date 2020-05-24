Women’s Super League and Championship should be declared null and void, says Sue Smith | Football News



















Former England worldwide Sue Smith thinks declaring the WSL and ladies’s championship season null and void is the one method ahead, if play cannot resume.

The Women’s Super League (WSL) and Championship seasons should be declared null and void, in accordance with former England worldwide Sue Smith.

Clubs within the prime two divisions are but to agree on the way to end the season, having been offered with three choices by the FA.

The first possibility would see the tables determined utilizing a weighted points-per-game system, which might see Liverpool relegated and Aston Villa promoted.

The second additionally makes use of weighted factors per recreation, however there would be no relegation from the WSL. However, Villa would nonetheless be promoted, and the WSL would increase to 13 groups for the 2020/21 season.

In each eventualities, Chelsea would leapfrog Manchester City and be topped champions. Emma Hayes’ facet are at present second by one level, however have a recreation in hand.

The ultimate possibility would be for the WSL and Championship seasons to be voided, which is the choice the FA has already taken with the third tier and under of girls’s soccer.

Liverpool occupy the one relegation spot within the WSL and would be changed by Aston Villa if possibility one is chosen

Speaking on Sky Sports News’ The Football Show, Smith backed that very same method for the highest two divisions.

“The only way is to null and void because we can’t predict what will happen in the future,” Smith stated.

“Of course we wish the season to complete but when that may’t occur then I feel they should null and void.

“It is such a disgrace for the likes of Aston Villa which have labored so laborious to get into the place they’re in however I am unable to see one other honest method of doing it.

“It’s so disappointing. In the WSL, three teams had a chance of winning it and coming into it off the back of the World Cup there was a real buzz for women’s football. If they’d finished the league it would have been a thriller.”

‘Ruling out WSL relegation cannot occur’

Sheffield United Women supervisor Carla Ward, whose facet are second within the Women's Championship, says excluding relegation from the WSL wouldn't be a good method of ending the season

Carla Ward, whose Sheffield United facet are six factors behind Villa within the Women’s Championship, has spoken of her frustration at lacking out on a conclusion to the title race.

The prime three – with Durham two factors behind Sheffield United in third – all had six matches nonetheless to play and Ward believes loads might need modified on the prime.

Ward advised Sky Sports News: “We had been coming right into a interval the place there have been huge video games to play. Undoubtedly, we wished to complete the season.

“We very a lot felt we had been in that [promotion] race. Even Durham you can add to that blend.

“It’s a frustrating time. Villa were coming into a tricky period, they had to visit Leicester who were coming into form, and London Bees which is always a difficult place to go. We felt that there was a slip-up coming.”

Former England Women's head coach Hope Powell, now coach at Brighton, says it will be unfair to relegate groups if the season just isn't accomplished.

Ward revealed she has been struggling to determine which of the FA’s choices to favour, however is adamant that possibility two (Aston Villa promoted however no relegation from the WSL) wouldn’t be honest.

“I used to be fairly stunned to see possibility two in there. The FA got here out just a few weeks in the past and stated within the males’s recreation there has to be promotion and relegation, but right here we’re speaking about the potential for promotion and no relegation. That would not appear honest, I’m wondering why that’s even in there.

“If we were in Villa’s shoes, I’d want promotion and relegation so I’d steer towards that on sporting integrity.

“I have to admit I’ve modified my thoughts on various occasions over the earlier week.

“I don’t envy the decision-makers and someone is going to be aggrieved but if it did go to points-per-game then we’d wish Villa all the best with their promotion because they’ve been good value for it up until now.”