Women’s Super League and Championship seasons ended with immediate effect

The FA Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship Board have ended the 2019/20 season for the WSL and Championship with immediate effect, the Football Association has mentioned in a press release.

The FA board will now obtain suggestions from the FA WSL and Championship board to find out essentially the most acceptable sporting end result for the season.

The governing physique mentioned in a press release: “Following overwhelming feedback from the clubs, the decision to bring an end to the 2019/20 season was made in the best interest of the women’s game. This will also enable clubs, the FA Women’s Super League & Women’s Championship Board and The FA to plan, prepare and focus on next season when football returns for the 2020/21 campaign.”

WSL and Championship golf equipment have been contacted by the FA final week, requested to reply by Friday to a letter from the FA requesting their opinion on whether or not to terminate the leagues and how, in that occasion, to resolve them.