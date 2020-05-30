Women’s professional sport to make UK return on June 18 at Brokenhurst Manor Open

Women’s professional sport will make a return to Britain for the primary time because the Covid-19 lockdown with the Women’s Open at Brokenhurst Manor Golf Club, a one-day match deliberate for June 18.

Stars of the British girls’s recreation together with 2018 Women’s British Open Champion Georgia Hall are anticipated to participate behind closed doorways in Hampshire in an occasion that was the brainchild of Ladies European Tour professional Liz Young and Brokenhurst Manor head professional, Jason MacNiven.

Young says the goals of the competitors are fairly easy: “It is to find a way to put on a tournament for women’s professionals, so that we can be competitive again and have the chance to earn a little money in these uncertain times and to boost the profile of the women’s game.”

She is aware of the scenario dealing with girls’s workforce sports activities comparable to soccer, rugby and cricket, which have had their home seasons cancelled. “It is so important that women’s sport is visible,” stated Young. “There was controversy a few weeks ago over the first golf in the US being men’s only. Because golf is a sport that can be played safely now it is key that the women get exposure, too.”

Although, not an formally sanctioned LET occasion, the Tour has supported Young and MacNiven in getting the message out to its members however additionally it is open to any feminine professional within the UK. Other well-known gamers signed up embrace Meghan MacLaren, Annabel Dimmock, Amy Boulden and Gabriella Cowley.

Young is eager to stress that the occasion will adhere to authorities tips and that “caddies must be from the same household as the player”, however that they’re eager that as many feminine professionals become involved as attainable. “The great thing about this event is that you have a major winner like Georgia and then girls who have won multiple times on the LET but anybody could win, that is what is great about golf.”

The occasion is but to entice a sponsor and gamers are pitching in a £125 entry charge to contribute to the prize pot.

With the dearth of stay sporting motion on tv Young is making a plea to broadcasters to present the occasion. “I know people would love to watch live sport because there is so little. I would say to the likes of BBC and Sky that this a professional event with some big names, it is going to be good to watch,” she stated.

“It would also be an opportunity for people who are new to women’s golf to see just how good our game is. That is why it would be amazing if we could get this on television.”

The occasion can be an opportunity for the LET and LPGA members to get an opportunity to mud off the cobwebs earlier than a return of the main excursions. It is known that organisers are nonetheless hopeful that the AIG Women’s British Open will go forward at Royal Troon on August 20-23. Organisers are additionally optimistic that the opposite European girls’s main, the Evian Championship, which has already been rescheduled to tee off on Aug 6 on its regular course at the Evian Resort on the French facet of Lake Geneva, will proceeed.

