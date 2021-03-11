Women's Day march in Mexico turns violent, plus Japan will not allow foreign spectators at Olympics
Women's Day march in Mexico turns violent, plus Japan will not allow foreign spectators at Olympics

Yahoo Finance’s Aikiko Fujita reports on a violent Women’s Day march in Mexico that injured at least 81 people, Japan will not allow foreign spectators at the Olympics, and Burger King apologizes for an ad campaign with the slogan ‘women belong in the kitchen.’

