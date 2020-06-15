Women’s Champions League to be completed in late August over one-legged ties

Winning the Champions League is Arsenal’s last hope of qualifying for the competition for the 2020/21 season. Uefa Article 3.03 states that the Champions League winner is guaranteed a location in the round of 32 even though it does not qualify via its country’s domestic championship: in this event, its association is entitled to one additional place in your competitors. Two teams would frequently qualify from England’s Women’s Super League, but this rule will mean that Manchester City wouldn’t normally be evicted to make space for Arsenal should Joe Montemorro’s side win your competitors.

No Champions League matches have now been played in the competition since October 31, last year since the quarter-final matches — of due to be played on Wednesday March 25 — were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 final was originally due to be played on 24 May at the Generali Arena in the south of Vienna, Austria, which has a capacity of 17,656. 19,487 attended last year’s final between Lyon and Barcelona at the Groupama Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

Women’s football leagues seasons have now been terminated all over the world — including England’s Women’s Super League, France’s Division 1 Feminine and Spain’s Primera División de la Liga de Fútbol Femenino — amidst the pandemic. Germany’s Frauen-Bundesliga has continued but Italy’s Serie A was cancelled last week. Denmark’s Elitedivisionen — a summer league — has played two rounds of matches.