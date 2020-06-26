Women’s Champions League: Spain to host Arsenal and Glasgow City quarter-finals | Football News





Arsenal Women and Glasgow City will take part in an eight-team knockout tournament to decide the Women’s Champions League

Arsenal and Glasgow City will head to San Sebastian in August after the schedule for the Women’s Champions League was finalised.

The Gunners will face Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals at the Anoeta Stadium on August 22, while Glasgow play Wolfsburg at exactly the same venue per day earlier.

Atletico Madrid take on Barcelona and Lyon entertain Bayern Munich at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao in another last-eight ties on August 21 and 22 respectively.

The winners of Glasgow’s tie will play the victors of Atletico and Barcelona while Lyon or Bayern await Arsenal or PSG in the semi-finals.

They will undoubtedly be played on August 25 and 26 in San Sebastian and Bilbao, with the final on August 30.

The quarter-final draw was produced in November prior to the coronavirus pandemic halted sport earlier in 2010.

Last week, it absolutely was confirmed other postponed competition would be played as an eight-team straight knockout tournament with one-off ties.