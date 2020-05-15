Women Who Believe Tara Reade ‘Shouldn’t Vote For Me’

Joe Biden, discussing sexual assault allegations leveled in opposition to him by former Senate staffer Tara Reade, feels any girls who consider her claims shouldn’t forged their vote for him.

The Democrat nominee to tackle President Trump within the 2020 election made the suggestion throughout an interview with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell.

Biden first claimed he doesn’t even bear in mind Reade.

“Do you remember Tara Reade who worked there for about a year in 1992-1993?” O’Donnell requested.

“Well, to be honest with you, I don’t,” the previous Vice President replied.

And to be trustworthy with you, Biden is fortunate he remembers his personal title most days.

Joe Biden says he doesn’t bear in mind Tara Reade pic.twitter.com/KMq9m1ff8Q — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 15, 2020

RELATED: Court Documents Provide More Corroborating Evidence Of Tara Reade’s Assault Allegation, Media Refuses To Cover

Reade Should Be Heard

In the interview, Biden went on to counsel Reade ought to have her say on the matter however mentioned her story “has changed” and denied it ever occurred.

“Let me get something clear, when a woman makes a claim that she has been harassed or abused, and this claim has changed … she should be taken seriously,” he mentioned.

“She should come forward, share her story, she should be taken seriously and it should be thoroughly vetted. And in every case, what matters is the truth. The truth is what matters. And the truth of the case is nothing like this ever, ever happened,” insisted Biden.

“I give you my word. It never, ever happened.”

Days in the past, Biden instructed ABC News political commentator George Stephanopoulos that “women should be believed” even while denying the claims in opposition to him.

Just a tremendous marketing campaign technique right here, this must be just like the third or 4th group of folks that Joe Biden has mentioned shouldn’t vote for him. pic.twitter.com/IuLEujn8GR — Charles Sprickman (@CSS_Sporklab) May 15, 2020

RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Dismisses Biden’s Sexual Assault Accuser, Says His Denial Is ‘Credible And Convincing’

Don’t Vote For Me

In an uncommon transfer, Biden instructed MSNBC viewers that in the event that they consider Reade, as he simply mentioned ‘women should be believed,’ then they need to most likely vote for any person else within the election.

“Well, I think they should vote their heart and if they believe Tara Reade, they probably shouldn’t vote for me,” he said. “I wouldn’t vote for me if I believed Tara Reade.”

Telling folks to not vote for you is a daring political technique, Cotton.

I don’t know if Tara Reade if telling the reality, however I completely consider Joe Biden doesn’t bear in mind. https://t.co/YbBZrNqlgs — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 15, 2020

Reade made an allegation of sexual assault in opposition to Biden throughout a podcast again in March after alluding to harassment in his workplace previously.

“His hands were on me and underneath my clothes,” she recalled, claiming that when the assault was over Biden mentioned, “C’mon man, I heard you liked me.”

Reade filed a legal criticism with the sexual assault unit of the Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police Department in April.

CNN is deleting and censoring this video of their very own broadcast which offers materials proof of Joe Biden’s sexual assault in opposition to Tara Reade. Would be a disgrace if this clip went viral once more.pic.twitter.com/JCsi1eOcWP — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 26, 2020

Since then, a number of folks and items of proof have surfaced to assist corroborate Reade’s story, together with a courtroom doc from 1996 that reveals she instructed her ex-husband about sexual harassment in Biden’s Senate workplace.

“The fact is that look at Tara Reade’s story. It changes considerably,” Biden instructed O’Donnell later reiterating, “it never happened.”