MOSCOW (Reuters) – Several thousand women marched in the capital of Belarus on Saturday waving flags, flowers and balloons in the most recent in a series of anti-government demonstrations that have actually grasped the nation because a disputed governmental election this month.

President Alexander Lukashenko rejects opposition allegations that he rigged theAug 9 election to lengthen his 26-year guideline. He states the protesters are moneyed by the West, and implicates NATO of massing forces on Belarusian frontiers, which the alliance rejects.

The women on Saturday staged what they called a march of uniformity, calling on Lukashenko and his federal government to step down.

“This is our city” and “you better protect us,” shouted the crowd, a number of them sporting nationwide gown.

Streets along the demonstration path were cordoned off by cops and security soldiers. Rallies on a smaller sized scale happened in other cities and towns.