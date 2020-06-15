Women join together for ‘national scream’ in outrage at gender pay gap

Women across Switzerland joined together on Sunday to protest against gender inequality, expressing their outrage by screaming for a minute.

Half a million people turned out for a protest last year contrary to the country’s women’s rights record, but this year’s Women’s Strike was more subdued due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Nevertheless, a large number of people in Swiss cities including Geneva screamed for a minute at 3.24pm, the time and women technically work for free as a result of Switzerland’s gender pay gap.





Women typically earn a fifth less than their male colleagues, a disparity that is now larger than it absolutely was in 2000, according to government data. Thirty years ago, women’s pay was around a third less than men’s.

Although Switzerland has a good quality of life, it falls behind other economically-developed countries in terms of workplace equality and pay.

As well as screaming, demonstrators staged a flash mob and kept a minute’s silence in memory of women who have been killed by their partners.

Roxanne Errico, a 19-year-old student who was simply among the protesters in Geneva, said her mother have been killed by her violent boyfriend.

“For me it is emotional. Because I scream for me, but I also scream for my sisters and brothers, I scream for all the other children who lost a mother or a father, and I also scream for my mother, who would have screamed if she was still here,” she said.

Speaking out about violence against women, another Geneva resident, Vani Niuti, 20, said: “I would love to walk at night wearing a skirt, shorts or leggings without being insulted, without being scared to be raped.”

One protester, who’s in her 70s and contains attended women’s strikes since 1991, expressed her optimism for the ongoing future of the protests.

Rose-Angela Gramoni said: “Now I will die in peace, the following generation is here now to dominate. But for a while, I was very sad. I thought we fought for many things, but we didn’t finish the task and no body was here to finish it.”

Additional reporting from Reuters