Women in Ecuador sending emoji coded pleas for help as domestic violence ‘skyrockets’ in lockdown

Women facing ‘skyrocketing’ rates of domestic violence and abuse throughout the coronavirus lockdown in Ecuador have looked to smuggled messages using emojis, food aid baskets and candles to ask for help.

In one province, a telephone number setup to receive coded emoji messages from women facing violence has received four messages containing a sun – meaning ‘I am in immediate danger’ – four times per day, every day, in the last few months.

Alexandra Moncada, country director at Care Ecuador, said: ‘The rates of mistreatment and abuse are skyrocketing to rates we just can not imagine because we know that numerous cases aren’t reported, and today the victims are confined with the perpetrators in their houses, often without any way to communicate the situation.”

Before coronavirus hit, gender-based violence had been a major issue in Ecuador: 65 percent of women reported they had experienced it in some form, and it has the greatest rate of adolescent pregnancy in South America.

The United Nations and World Health Organisation have both warned that domestic abuse has escalated considerably across the world throughout the pandemic. In Ecuador, over one week-end last month, a national helpline to guide those prone to gender-based violence has had a call every two minutes, from both women and kids. Cases of femicide will also be up, in accordance with Ms Moncada.

And the scale of the thing is likely to be much greater. Many women – up to 60 per cent in some regions – haven’t any access to a phone, she said.

“Gender based violence is a long-running crisis, but right now it’s getting hidden because of the coronavirus crisis,” added Ms Moncada.

Trying to reach these women, usually in rural areas, is just a huge challenge. In days gone by, Care Ecuador – part of the world wide NGO Care International – has setup local safe spaces for women to boost issues around violence. However, during the lockdowns around the country, which have been enforced with varying quantities of strictness, these have closed. Previously, they saw around 20 cases per day.

Instead, Care is now supporting hyper-local initiatives setup by women at risk, and their neighbours, to try to identify and help those in the most danger.