Women found dead at bottom of 160ft Sussex cliffs ‘jumped together in suicide pact

Two ladies, 39 and 49, who ‘jumped together from 160ft cliff in suicide pact’ had been found dead on rocks after passer-by noticed unattended bag on clifftop

  • Police stated the 2 ladies that had been found haven’t but been formally recognized
  • Lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter scrambled to the cliffs close to Peacehaven
  • But the ladies had been declared dead at the scene, in line with Sussex Police
Two ladies found dead at the bottom of a cliff in Sussex jumped together in a suicide pact, native stories recommend.

Police investigating the incident have confirmed the 2 ladies had been ‘identified to one another’.  

The our bodies had been recovered after lifeboats and the coastguard helicopter had been scrambled to the cliffs close to the favored seaside resort of Peacehaven yesterday.

The two ladies – who aren’t believed to be from the native space – haven’t been formally recognized.

Residents say the ladies are thought to have leapt off the best level of Rushey Hill together as half of a pact. 

The two women - who are not believed to be from the local area - have not been formally identified. Pictured: Rescue crews at the scene

One resident stated: ‘It’s completely tragic. It is assumed they jumped together and had been found on the seaside under.’ Pictured: Emergency companies at the scene

Flowers had been left at the scene right this moment in tribute to the 2 ladies who died yesterday

The space alongside the south coast is close to Beachy Head.

One resident stated: ‘It’s completely tragic. It is assumed they jumped together and had been found on the seaside under.

‘My coronary heart goes out to their households. I simply hope it wasn’t associated to coronavirus, like they’d been bereaved or one thing.’ 

The ladies had been declared dead at the scene, Sussex Police stated. A spokesman confirmed the our bodies had been recovered from the cliffs yesterday.

The our bodies had been recovered after lifeboats and the coastguard helicopter (pictured) had been scrambled to the cliffs close to the favored seaside resort of Peacehaven yesterday 

The ladies had been declared dead at the scene, Sussex Police stated. A spokesman confirmed the our bodies had been recovered from the cliffs

Lifeboats and the coastguard helicopter had been scrambled to the cliffs close to the favored seaside resort of Peacehaven yesterday

Sussex Police stated:  ‘We had been alerted to an unattended bag at the cliff high and a search assisted by HM Coastguard and RNLI crews, was carried out.

‘Sadly the our bodies of two ladies, aged 39 and 49, had been found in the neighborhood of each other.

‘The ladies had been identified to one another and their deaths aren’t being handled as suspicious. The matter has been handed to the Coroner’s Officer and subsequent of kin have been knowledgeable.’

For confidential assist, name the Samaritans on 116123, go to a neighborhood department or go to the web site www.samaritans.org 

