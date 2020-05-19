Women found dead at bottom of 160ft Sussex cliffs ‘jumped together in suicide pact

Two ladies found dead at the bottom of a cliff in Sussex jumped together in a suicide pact, native stories recommend.

Police investigating the incident have confirmed the 2 ladies had been ‘identified to one another’.

The our bodies had been recovered after lifeboats and the coastguard helicopter had been scrambled to the cliffs close to the favored seaside resort of Peacehaven yesterday.

The two ladies – who aren’t believed to be from the native space – haven’t been formally recognized.

Residents say the ladies are thought to have leapt off the best level of Rushey Hill together as half of a pact.

The space alongside the south coast is close to Beachy Head.

‘My coronary heart goes out to their households. I simply hope it wasn’t associated to coronavirus, like they’d been bereaved or one thing.’

The ladies had been declared dead at the scene, Sussex Police stated. A spokesman confirmed the our bodies had been recovered from the cliffs yesterday.

Sussex Police stated: ‘We had been alerted to an unattended bag at the cliff high and a search assisted by HM Coastguard and RNLI crews, was carried out.

‘Sadly the our bodies of two ladies, aged 39 and 49, had been found in the neighborhood of each other.

‘The ladies had been identified to one another and their deaths aren’t being handled as suspicious. The matter has been handed to the Coroner’s Officer and subsequent of kin have been knowledgeable.’

For confidential assist, name the Samaritans on 116123, go to a neighborhood department or go to the web site www.samaritans.org