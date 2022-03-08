Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

“Dear women and girls,

Congratulations on International Women’s Day.

Women’s Month is an occasion to send you words of gratitude and appreciation for your boundless devotion and care.

Having made a significant contribution to the complex, responsible management of our city, being represented in various areas of community activity – financial, commercial management – administration, today women do the most difficult work with honor, while remaining just as beautiful and charming.

I wish you health, love and professional advancement.

“Be happy և beloved, happy March 8,” the congratulation says.