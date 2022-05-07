A women’s march started from France Square today. The mothers of the children demanded that Prime Minister Pashinyan and Anna Hakobyan come out and answer to them.

Azeri scholar Angela Elibegova greeted those women who dictate values ​​and said: “Do you understand what energy we were dictating to other women? We are showing what kind of Armenian woman she should be. “Such mothers give birth to and raise future heroes.”

The women continued their march along Proshyan Street to Baghramyan Avenue and sat at the intersection, disrupting traffic. They apologized to the drivers, saying: “We do this for you too.” After closing the street for a few minutes and sitting at the crossroads, they moved towards the NA building. They brought my “pumps”. “Taking into account the 72 CP deputies hiding near the snipers in this parliament building, we take care of that too, and since they do not have the courage to go out, taking into account their horror and fear, we bought” diapers “from the pharmacy.” “Because they are terrified of Armenian women, they can come out and take it after us, it will definitely be needed.”

The women tried to throw the “pampers” between the gates of the National Assembly, but the police did not allow it, warning that the building was a specially guarded area. In the end, one part was thrown, the other part was filled at the entrance of the NA reception.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN