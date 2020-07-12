Wombat named Ted the latest recruit at Australian police station

An orphaned bare-nosed wombat that has been rescued with a police officer will spend the next year living at the local station until it’s ready to go straight back out in to the wild.

The eight-month-old wombat named Ted was used by Monaro Police District’s Senior Constable Tori Murray in June as a result of its mother was hit and killed with a car.

Since then Ted has spent nearly all of its days at the Queanbeyan Police Station where a bed has been set up under Senior Constable Murray’s desk.

Ted, the eight-month-old orphaned wombat (pictured), was rescued with a NSW Police officer after his mother was killed by a car and today spends his days at a police station

The wombat is often found taking a nap in its portable bed or following other officers around.

Monaro Police District’s Inspector Charles Hutchins said every one had taken fully to Ted instantly and enjoyed having him at the police station.

‘The officers took very definitely to Ted,’ he said.

‘As you can appreciate with every baby animal, everyone is very nurturing and caring and extremely interested in the process.

‘I’m sure there are plenty of cuddles being passed around the office.’

Ted gets no shortage of love and attention from the officers however when it involves feeding time it is around Senior Constable Murray.

‘Ted is fed special wombat formula by bottle up to about four times a day,’ Insp Hutchins said.

Senior Constable Tori Murray, who’s also a Wildcare volunteer, adopted Ted (pictured) and certainly will care for him over the next 12 months until he is strong enough to be came back to the wild

Monaro Police District’s Inspector Charles Hutchins (pictured) said all everyone had taken to Ted immediately and enjoyed having him at the police station

Senior Constable Murray is a huge wildlife volunteer with Wildcare for the past five years and certainly will nurture Ted to full strength over the next 12 months.

Once Ted is strong enough and fit enough he can be released back into the wild.

Insp Hutchins said crashes involving animals regularly occur on Australian roads and urged drivers to keep a watch out for wildlife while travelling.

‘With school holidays and everyone travelling along the highway, we encourage people be aware of your surroundings, which might include our native wildlife,’ Insp Hutchins said.

‘If you see an animal near the road, we encourage one to slow down when possible, exercise caution and drive to the conditions in order that way we’ll show some kindness to the animals by the roads.’