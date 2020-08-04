Woman’s phone flooded with calls from people who want COVID-19 tests after Walgreens shares her number

GREENWOOD, Ind.– Cheryl O’Brien is back house from Florida this summer season, going to household in Greenwood, positive she does not have the coronavirus after screening unfavorable for COVID-19

Still, the pandemic is playing havoc with her cell phone service.

“Ten or twenty days ago I started getting around a hundred phone calls a day, and I didn’t know where they were coming from so I answered them, naturally,” stated O’Brien, “and so everybody that I talked to said, ‘I want to make an appointment for my COVID-19 test.’ I said, ‘You have the wrong number. You have a personal phone number,’ and they said, ‘We’re calling Walgreens on Washington Street,’ and I said, ‘There is no Walgreens on Washington Street.’”

Not now, however there utilized to be.

At 3205 East Washington Street, on the corner of Lasalle Street, there’s the faded overview of the Walgreens logo design on the outside wall of the deserted shop and signs all around marketing everyday COVID-19 screening around back.

And if you browse the web for COVID-19 drive thru screening, a picture of the shop (when it was still open) and a map and O’Brien’s individual phone number are on the Walgreens website.

The shop is closed, there is no screening, and O’Brien is not the woman to call if you want to get a.