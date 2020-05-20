Woman wins Picasso painting worth €1m in raffle

Image copyright

Reuters Image subtitle



Raffle organiser Peri Cochin with Picasso’s 1921 oil painting NatureMorte





An Italian woman has actually won a painting by Pablo Picasso, worth regarding EUR1m (₤900,000; $1.1 m), in a raffle after being offered the ticket as a present.

The winning ticket was taken out throughout a real-time draw at Christie’s public auction residence in Paris.

The occasion, which was fundraising for Care charity, had actually been held off two times – very first to market even more tickets, and afterwards due to coronavirus constraints.

The reward painting, Nature Morte, is a study in still life from 1921.

It is a fairly little art work – gauging 9in by 18in (23 centimeters by 46 centimeters) – which reveals a glass of absinthe and also a paper on a table.

In complete EUR5.1 m was elevated for the charity by marketing 51,000 raffle tickets at EUR100 each. About 29% of the tickets were marketed in France, complied with by the United States and also Switzerland.

Organisers claimed that EUR4.2 m of profits will certainly go in the direction of tidy water jobs in institutions and also towns in Madagascar, Morocco and also Cameroon.

David Nahmad, the billionaire collection agency from Monaco that provided the Picasso painting, will certainly be offered EUR900,000 He additionally gave away EUR100,000 to Care, organisers claimed.

“Picasso would have loved an operation like this, because he was someone with a lot of interest in humanitarian and social causes,” sale organiser Peri Cochin informed Reuters information firm.

“This coronavirus crisis has made it clear how important it is to wash your hands, and that can only be done with clear water.”