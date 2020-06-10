Woman Who Slapped Phoenix ‘Karen’ Feared Racial Profiling if Police Responded



The lady who slapped the crap outta Phoenix “Karen” was scared she’d get the quick finish of the stick if cops bought concerned, which made her reluctant to talk out … till the video went viral.

Karina Rodriguez tells TMZ … she thought of contacting police after her weekend altercation with “Karen” on the gasoline station, however determined to not as a result of she feared cops may racially profile her, and blame her for the run-in.

She says she did not need it to be her story of what occurred towards the phrase of a white lady, so she determined to let it go.

Karina tells us she was additionally hesitant to go public after getting phrase that “Karen” — actual identify Tamara Harrian — has a lawyer husband. However, he is already mentioned he is really on Karina’s facet.

Fortunately for Rogriguez, video of the incident — shot by Greg Conn, one other buyer — has gone in every single place, and makes it clear who was within the flawed.

Greg tells us he and Karina spoke after the incident, and she or he messaged him on Facebook to thank him for posting the video. He says she advised him the outpouring of help made her really feel snug to talk out.

As for why Tamara did not name the cops — Greg says the attendant Tamara initially yelled at earlier than arguing with Karina, adopted her exterior and calmed her down. Then, she simply left.



