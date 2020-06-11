Woman Who Slapped Phoenix ‘Karen’ Doesn’t Buy Mental Illness Excuse for Racism



Play video content

Exclusive TMZ.com

Karina Rodriguez isn’t ready to forgive the Phoenix “Karen” who made racist comments about her, because she says the woman has yet to take responsibility for her actions … and Karina does not buy her excuse either.

Rodriguez tells TMZ … she’s perhaps not going to consider accepting an apology on the gas station incident by which she slapped back at “Karen” — whose real name is Tamara Harrian — until she hears the words “I’m sorry” out of Tamara’s mouth.



Play video content



Fox 10

So far Karina’s only received a tearful apology from Tamara’s husband Bob, who claims his wife acted the way she did because she’s been battling mental illness after having a break-in incident more than a year ago.

That does not cut if for Karina, though … and she explains why.



Play video content





6/6/20 Greg Conn / Facebook

She tells us she does not believe being racist and being mentally ill have anything related to each other, and she’s prepared to bet Tamara’s racism goes earlier than whatever she’s been dealing with recently.

Karina advises “Karen” to straight away start working toward bettering herself if she wants a go at redemption, but she’s not holding her breath.