Woman who screamed at barista in face mask feud wants half of his $100K ‘tip’

The California woman whose viral Facebook post wanting to shame a Starbucks barista for refusing to serve her because she wasn’t wearing a mask has backfired and fueled a huge fundraising effort is now wanting to reap the rewards.

Amber Lynn Gilles, a yoga instructor, photographer and self-proclaimed anti-vaxxer, took to Facebook on June 22 to blast the barista – identified as Lenin Gutierrez – for denying her service at a Starbucks in San Diego.

‘Meet lenen [sic] from Starbucks who refused to serve me cause I’m maybe not wearing a mask,’ she said in the post, tagging the coffee shop off the 4200 block of Genesee Avenue.

The woman who inspired this GoFundMe campaign by trying to shame San Diego barista Lenin Gutierrez in a spat over a face mask now demands at least half of the proceeds

‘Next time I will wait for cops and bring a medical exemption.’

The post, that has been deleted after drawing numerous negative comments directed at Gilles, inspired a stranger, Matt Cowan, from Irvine, to launch a GoFundMe campaign for Gutierrez as a way of tipping him for his hard work.

In an interview with ABC10 this week, Cowan said when launching the campaign, titled ‘Tips for Lenin Standing Up To A San Diego Karen,’ that he never expected the outpouring of support that followed.

‘I set it at $1,000 convinced that was a reach but we would be lucky if we hit like $250 and when we hit $100 I was overwhelmed by that,’ said Cowan.

As of late Friday afternoon, the fundraiser has drawn more than $104,000 in donations.

New York Times reported that in an interview last weekend, Gilles said she wants at least half of the proceeds from the internet campaign ‘because they’re using me to have it.’

She continued: ‘they’re using my name, they’re using my face, and they’re slandering me.’

Gilles also has threatened to sue Cowan, claiming defamation and slander.

The post prompted Matt Cowan to establish the GoFundMe for Gutierrez, who he didn’t know. The two have already been in communication and have plans to meet up, with the barista (pictured) sending Cowan multiple videos and posts where he thanked his supporters

Meanwhile, Gutierrez told ABC10 he plans to utilize the money to pursue a college degree in kinesiology – the study of movement – and to donate some to charity.

‘Everything I needed to do seemed very a long way away, but with all that’s going on, it seems more within my reach,’ that he said. ‘Everyone showed my kindness, so now I do want to show it back.’

The plan is for Gutierrez for the money from the fundraiser sometime in a few days.

Under California Governor Gavin Newsom’s mandate regarding face coverings, people could be exempt for wearing masks in public but must make provision for a medical reason.

Gilles took to Facebook to defend her actions also to clash with those who were blasting her on her behalf post.

She claims to be an activist, posting conspiracies and memes suggesting Fauci has ties to Satan

‘I am maybe not scared or bothered by your ignorant fraud a**’s, not so sorry you losers got nothing better to do.,’ she said a week ago. ‘Thanks for the ratings you all behave like the terrorist organization you’re.’

Speaking to NBC San Diego days later, Gilles denied ever threatening Gutierrez.

‘I just called him out on his actions,’ the 35-year-old mother-of-three said. ‘I never threatened him and I’ve received death threats, thousands, it’s very upsetting. It’s very scary.’

Gilles, who opposes vaccinations, argued that forcing people to wear masks is really a slippery slope.

‘It starts with coffee however it ends with mandatory digital certificates, the mark of the beast and all of that forced vaccination,’ she said.

Gutierrez posted a video on his Facebook page offering his side of the story. he said that he asked Gilles if she had a face mask, to which she allegedly replied that she did not need one.

‘Before I possibly could say any such thing she flipped me off and said I don’t need one and she started cursing up a storm,’ he said. ‘She started calling people sheep and she left and within minutes came back and she asked for my name and took an image.’

Starbucks released a statement standing behind the requirement to wear masks inside stores.

‘We want everybody to feel welcome in our stores,’ they said in a statement to CBS 8. ‘We respectfully request clients follow social distancing and safety protocols recommended by public health officials, including wearing a facial covering when visiting our stores.