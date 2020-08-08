Woman who says she has COVID-19 evicted from Raleigh home

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis woman who says she has COVID-19 now has another issue. She does not have ahome

Leslie Nelson’s whole life was tossed on her front yardThursday The 56- year-old was evicted from her home on Joslyn Street in Raleigh.

According to her buddies, the males who kicked her out had no issue for her health or where she was going to go. Police officers stood watch to implement the elimination.

What took place forced a host of neighborhood activists to do something about it. They concerned assist Nelson pack after seeing posts about the expulsion on social networks.

“A dozen people have showed up, dedicating their time, potentially putting themselves in harm’s way of COVID to do the right thing,” activist Hunter Demster stated.

Things took a violent turn when a procedure server took an antique rifle out of Nelson’s home and stated he was taking it to his automobile. Nelson’s fans stood in his method and attempted to stop him.

At one point, Nelson herself attempted to get it back, and the server swung the rifle around right in front of among the policeman.

The heated circumstance lastly de-escalated when the server stated he would return the rifle prior to he left. He declared it was his right to briefly hang on to it.

“Just absurd behavior,” …