Woman who helped Army ex bury body of Vanessa Guillen posted about ‘demons,’ ‘secrets’ on Instagram

The Texas woman who admitted to helping dismember and dispose of the body of a murdered soldier posted a series of revealing selfies on Instagram afterwards, accompanying them with suggestive captions.

Cecily Aguilar, 22, of Killeen, Texas, faces one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence, linked to the April 22 disappearance of US Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen, 20.

Guillen disappeared after she told her family that she had been sexually harassed while at Fort Hood, Texas. Her burned remains were found in Belton, Texas, on June 30 and officially identified on July 6.

Aguilar was arrested on July 1, the same day that Army specialist Aaron Robinson, 20, killed himself as investigators closed in on him. According to reports, Robinson was either Aguilar’s estranged husband or boyfriend.

Aguilar told investigators that Robinson claimed to have used a hammer to beat to death Guillen in a Fort Hood arms room, then stuffed her body in to a box to transport off post.

She said that Robinson picked her up from work, showed Guillen’s body to her, and together they tried to dispose of the body using multiple methods within the course of several days, USA Today reported.

Two days after Guillen’s disappearance, Aguilar took to Instagram to create a series of revealing ‘work’ selfies, where she wears cutoff denim shorts and a low-cut tank top.

The selfies were accompanied by various suggestive quotes, often discussing dragons, secrets and darkness.

‘She was born in fire/Fierce to melt the iron/You fell so in love with a women/Who knows how exactly to tame the dragon/Shes the targaryen of her own soul,’ read one of the April 24 post captions.

‘The most dangerous women if all, is the one who won’t rely on you to save your self her because she was never a Damsel in Distress’ and ‘No it’s possible to make yoibfeel [stet] inferior with out your consent reads another caption from that day,’ read two other captions from that day.

On May 1, two days after Guillen’s disappearance was mentioned in a press conference held by Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy, Aguilar came back with more selfies apparently taken at the gas station where she worked.

‘I loved her, the dark side of her. Any girl can play innocent but her demons are what drove me wild. Her secrets, her pain she mask with laughter, the darkness that she trys so hard to cover, thats what made me fall on her behalf,’ the photo caption read.

Another caption for an image posted that day stated: ‘I won’t have you with no darkness that hides within you/I wont let you have me with no madness that produces me if our demons cannot dance neither can we.’

As the search for Guillen intensified, Aguilar returned on May 22 with more selfies.

‘Fall in love with who you are becoming an [stet] the world can adjust,’ she wrote in one caption, adding in another that ‘You cant break something which God is protecting.’

Her final Instagram post, on May 25, was a selfie that stated, ‘People who fight fire with fire end up with the ashes of Their own integrity.’

A former friend of Aguilar’s told The Sun that Aguilar had ‘a very bad childhood’ and that ‘She was easily manipulated, especially by men. She tried to look like she was the best choice, but when it came to men she tried to do whatever she could to please them.’

The friend added that ‘I think she just wanted to be loved, but she may have found that without all this, she’s now ruined her life and the lives of so many more.’

Aguilar was arrested after telling investigators that Robinson had asked her to help him dispose of Guillen’s body, including mutilating and trying to burn it, authorities said in an affidavit, KHOU reported.

When the body did not completely burn up, Aguilar allegedly said they buried the remains in three different holes.

Two days after she posted her first set of revealing selfies on Instagram, Aguilar plus Robinson presumably returned for the burial picture in an effort to a lot more completely get rid of of Guillen’s body.

During the woman June 30 police job interview, Aguilar stated that Robinson experienced picked the woman up in her fuel station work on possibly April 22 or earlier April 23. He after that allegedly required her into a site nearby the Leon River, where he experienced already positioned the box that contains Guillen’s body.

Authorities said questioned Aguilar in order to call Robinson. During the phone call, which government bodies were hearing in on, Robinson failed to deny the actual had allegedly done to Guillen and also had been heard stating, ‘Baby, these people found the particular items. They found pieces.’

Before she passed away, Guillen’s family members said that the lady had advised them the lady was being physically harassed in addition to was as well afraid in the future forward about it.

An Army official advised ABC News of which during the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command’s analysis into the woman disappearance, these people found details suggesting of which she could have experienced nuisance at the foundation.

The harassment, however, did not look like sexual, despite the fact that investigators mentioned of which found that some of the comments produced about Guillen were lovemaking in character.

Army investigators also available that neither the particular harassment neither the comments been linked to Robinson.

The Army said that Guillen and Robinson were not inside the same control and failed to work in exactly the same building.

Army detectives also stated that they missed any facts of the relationship among Guillen plus Robinson, besides a professional a single, after examining phone data and texts.

Robinson fatally chance himself on July one while authorities were seeking to take him or her into custody of the children.

Aguilar could encounter 20 yrs in prison and a $250,000 good if guilty of the woman charge.