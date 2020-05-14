Woman wanted for tossing a bottle filled with feces and urine through a Taco Bell drive-thru window

An staff member at the Augusta Taco Bell claimed that when he opened up the window, a back guest leaned out of a automobile and pressed the components of the bottle prior to tossing it at him

Georgia authorities are looking for a woman that is claimed to have actually tossed a bottle including feces and urine through a Taco Bell drive-thruwindow

Deputies from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Department replied to the Taco Bell on Peach Orchard Road in Augusta at around 11.45 pm on Friday after getting telephone calls concerning the woman.

A supervisor at the prominent chain informed authorities that the woman had actually tossed the bottle through the drive-thru window, the Augusta Chronicle records.

Another staff member at the Taco Bell claimed that they were additionally struck with the horrible blend.

The company shut 2 hrs previously than prepared for as a outcome of the contamination, the supervisor discussed to replacements.

Deputies explain the woman as being in between the ages of 18 and 25, last seen using glasses and a white storage tank top.

It is unidentified what bills the woman can be fulfilled with as soon as nabbed by authorities.