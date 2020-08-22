Woman Violently Attacked And Robbed By Teens In Lincoln Park – CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman is recuperating after she was punched and knocked to the ground throughout a break-in on Chicago’s North Side.

The 23-year-old woman was strolling simply actions from the CTA Armitage Brown Line station around 10:30 p.m. when 3 teenage young boys approached her and attempted to get her handbag however could not, according to Chicago cops. They then punched her in the face and tossed her to the ground, however she did not need to go to the healthcare facility.

Police state the victim was strolling. The teens attempted to get her handbag. They could not in the beginning so they punched her in the face and tossed her to the ground. They got away with her handbag however about thirty minutes later on officers discovered them on the CTA platform. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/llNPZf9l5P — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) August 22, 2020

The teens got away with her things, however about thirty minutes later on officers discovered the 3 teenage suspects on the CTA platform. All 3 were apprehended, and charges are pending.

One of the suspects might be seen on video handcuffed as he was led away by cops.

Crime numbers launched for the location recently program there have actually been 10 break-ins in the last 7 days. However, cops state this year up until now break-ins are down in the 18th district.