Today marks the 22nd day that Marianna Sahakyan has gone on a hunger strike. He spends the night near the building of the RA General Prosecutor’s Office without a tent. Marianna Sahakyan claims that Prosecutor Ashot Kostanyan’s son, Mushegh Kostanyan, extorted $ 45,000 from him. According to the woman, the money was transferred to the prosecutor’s son through a third person “for the purpose of investing in a legal business”, but the latter took the money and disappeared. The woman claims that the money came from the sale of her apartment, and now she is on the street.

“I was on a hunger strike on March 16-17, it was cold, I went home at their urging. Then I went on a hunger strike from March 29 to April 1. At that time I was received by the Prosecutor General, Mr. Baghdasaryan, Advisor to the Prosecutor. They have heard about a problem with their employee. The prosecutor’s office is aware of the problem from my February 10 written application, “the woman said, adding that before applying the extreme measure, she had met and talked to Ashot Kostanyan. The latter seemed to be familiar with the problem, but asked for two days to make clarifications. He promised in two days that he would return the money to his wife within two months, but he has not returned it yet. 2.5 years have passed since the incident.

“The prosecutor’s office asks me why I do not want the issue to be resolved legally, and I have explained very clearly. Two years ago, it was Prosecutor Ashot Kostanyan who asked me to solve the issue without fuss, he promised to solve the problems related to his son, but in fact he has not taken any steps so far. “It does not help me to go legally now, because, as I have already said, I am homeless, I am on the street, and the legal process will definitely take a long time,” said Marianna Sahakyan, adding that the prosecutor’s son is wanted. According to the decision of arrest, various criminal cases have been initiated against him, but he has not been found or arrested for three years already. The woman does not rule out that the prosecutor father used his leverage to help his son.

Marianna Sahakyan resumed her hunger strike 22 days ago, as Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan did not keep his word. “I was told that the case would be processed morally, that Ashot Kostanyan would be intervened to transfer the money to me. At their urging, I went on a hunger strike for four days, but they did nothing. Adviser to the Prosecutor General Arthur Baghdasaryan has received me several times, promised that the issue will be resolved, I have no reason not to believe them, as they are sincere, but in fact we have what we have. Now, in fact, I have been pushed back to this extreme step. I already speak with difficulty, I do not know what will happen. “I am in a really extreme state, weakened, ruined.”

The Prosecutor’s Office informed Marianna Sahakyan that Ashot Kostanyan was demanded to be fired. The woman has studied the legislation and knows that in the law enforcement system, if there are similar problems with the family members of high-ranking officials, the person should be fired through disciplinary proceedings. Now it turned out that the issue of dismissal was off the agenda, Ashot Kostanyan went on vacation for 15 days, it is not very clear what will happen next.

By the way, although Marianna Sahakyan has repeatedly raised this issue in the media, no response has been received from the Commission for Prevention of Corruption.

