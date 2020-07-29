Woman turns herself in to police after gashing victim | Crime News

A Dothan woman gave up to police on accusations that she cut a victim numerous times Tuesday in the 600 block of Headland Avenue.

Jasmine Simone Lee, 29, is charged with first-degree attack.

“During the investigation it was determined Ms. Lee allegedly cut the victim with a sharp object in the facial area and upper abdomen area,” Dothan Police Scott Owens stated. “The victim is being treated for serious injuries, but it is believed she will heal from her injuries.”

When officers showed up on scene, Lee had actually run away the location, Owens stated. She later on turned herself in.

Lee is presently out of prison on a $30,000 bond.

