Woman tricked into thinking there was an alligator in her bathtub

According to Southwest News Service (SWNS), 25-year-old Clare Kelly says that she believed her brother when that he said “he’d found this baby alligator in a bush in Rhyl. My mother was in on the prank too.”

She told SWNS, “They were so convincing, that I genuinely thought it was real and was planning on how to look after him. I was ready to help the alligator – and we’d even discussed getting some meat from the butchers to feed him, and how I’d keep my hamster safe who lives with us.”

It turns out, Kelly’s family didn’t realize how seriously she was taking the situation and that she planned on calling the RSPCA.

“It wasn’t until I told my loved ones I’d called that they burst out laughing,” she said, “and I had to then tell the RSPCA this alligator was actually made of plastic!”

“As soon as this call came in, it seemed highly unlikely to be true,” RSPCA Inspector Andrew Broadbent told SWNS.

“It’s important to never rule anything out in the animal welfare world,” he explained, “but there aren’t too many alligators lurking in the bushes in Rhyl! The poor caller had been tricked by family members, who had put a toy alligator in the bath and pretended they collected it from nearby bushes. She was only trying to help – and was very apologetic.”

Fortunately, it turns out the RSPCA was understanding in regards to the situation.

Broadbent said, “Our chat truly offered some light relief at a difficult time for everybody right now, amid the coronavirus pandemic. We do sometimes get calls where people mistake toys or other objects for animals. My colleagues have previously rushed to the aid of a rubber scorpion, a cuddly dog stuck on a roof, or even a squirrel seen erroneously as a cat up a tree!”

However, he did conclude by saying, “But this was certainly a fresh one on me!”