Woman told her ‘F*** Boris’ T-shirt is illegal by police

A lady carrying a “F*** Boris” T-shirt was stopped by British Transport Police in central London and told her clothes was in opposition to the regulation.

Footage uploaded to YouTube on Thursday claims the unidentified lady was leaving the Black Lives Matter protest on Wednesday when she was approached by two officers.

In the footage, filmed at Oxford Circus, the lady asks: “You think it’s illegal for me to have this T-shirt on? Based on what law?”





One officer replies that it violates Section 5 of the Public Order Act, which states it is an offence to make use of “threatening words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour” or show “any writing, sign or visible representation which is threatening” whereas “within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby”.

The lady asks incredulously: “Why would that cause harassment? To who?”

The officer replies: “To other people. People will find that offensive.”

She then asks him to indicate her the regulation so he reads the act aloud from his cell phone.

The lady says: “I think it’s actually invading my political right to wear whatever I want.”

The video then cuts out.

Text seems on display screen claiming the lady was told to zip up her jacket “to avoid further action”. It additionally claims the officer “implied” she can be arrested if she didn’t.

The Independent has contacted the British Transport Police for remark.