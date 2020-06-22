Woman Suing Over Alleged Sexual Battery During Prison Visit



A woman claims she was subjected to a “humiliating strip search” and sexual abuse simply because she was wanting to visit her husband in prison … so she’s suing.

Women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred is representing the woman and you will be holding a news conference Monday at 11:30 AM PT to announce the lawsuit and reveal details. The alleged victim will also talk about her “shocking and traumatic experience.”

According to Allred … her client went to a California prison for a scheduled family visit with her incarcerated husband, but says she had to endure a strip search upon arrival.

Then, the lady claims she was taken up to a nearby hospital and subjected to an invasive human body cavity search of her genital area. She was allegedly X-rayed and given a CT-scan of her body during handcuffs, aswell. The woman claims she did not consent to some of it.

Allred says the invasive search of her client’s vagina as well as other private parts violated her rights, and claims police force didn’t even find any contraband on or inside her human body. However, the lady says she was still blocked from seeing her husband.