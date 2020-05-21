Woman sues after Sullivan County Parks Board says she can’t have her emotional support monkey on park property

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A neighborhood lady is suing a parks board over her emotional support monkey.

In an Indiana federal court docket submitting, Donna Mitchell claims the Sullivan Parks Board violated the Indiana Fair Housing Act.

Mitchell says she rents a campsite at Sullivan County Park and Lake. She lives in an RV there on weekends.

The park board president advised Mitchell she’s not allowed to carry a monkey to the park. Mitchell claims the monkey is an emotional support animal – which helps her with her PTSD.

She’s suing for $100,000.