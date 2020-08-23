Woman Struck By Stray Bullet In Brooklyn As Summer Surge In Shootings Continues – CBS New York

New York City (CBSNewYork)— More innocent victims were captured in the middle of unsafe weapon violence Friday as the summer surge in shootings continues.

Police state the shooting, which took place in Brooklyn around midday, included 2 groups and ended with an innocent individual captured in their crossfire.

NYPD officers state a 68-year-old woman was struck by a stray bullet.

Witnesses informed CBS2’s Cory James she was waiting beyond a nail hair salon near Pitkin Avenue and Milford Street in East New York when she was struck.

A guy who did not wish to be recognized was feet far from her and saw among the shooters prior to he shot.

“I see this guy running. I see the pistol in hand, so I know there’s going to be a shootout … Guy shot, boom, boom, boom, and then I run away,” he stated. “I see guys running everywhere, and then the police came and ambulance came because that lady got shot in her leg.”

She was driven 2 miles by ambulance to Brookdale Hospital for her injuries, ending up being another innocent onlooker shot today.

Surveillance video reveals a 61-year-old woman hopping after being shot beyond a Bronx real estate complex in Morrisania on Wednesday night.

Hours previously, …